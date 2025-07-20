Posted in: Games, Remedy Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: FBC: Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak Reveals September Update With Roadmap Plans

The team behind FBC: Firebreak revealed new updates coming to the game, with a major upgrade in September and a short roadmap

Article Summary FBC: Firebreak gets a major September update with new features and gameplay enhancements.

The update overhauls the Jobs system, introducing the dynamic new Crisis Board feature for players.

Expect greater content variety, objective randomization, and more surprises in every run.

A new Job debuts with a handcrafted level, fresh enemies, unique status, and innovative mechanics.

Remedy Entertainment revealed their plans for upcoming content for FBC: Firebreak, which includes a major update coming in September. The team posted a blog on Steam, letting players know what they have coming into the game, including improvements to gunplay, a new job, some changing mechanics, and more on the way. We have a few snippets of what's to come for you to read below, as we wai to see what the release date will be for this new update.

FBC: Firebreak

We are making big changes to the way you access Jobs and to the content of Jobs themselves, giving you more ways to play and a more surprising and exciting way of getting there. Letting you choose how and how long you want to play remains an important priority for us, but we want the game to show you the fun rather than ask you to hunt for it. Firebreak was formed to manage an ongoing crisis, after all, and as a first responder, you should be reacting to dynamic, unpredictable dangers, not being asked to create danger for yourself.

To accomplish this, we are replacing Clearance and Corruption Levels with pre-made, exciting (you'll have to take our word for that for now) variations of Job experiences that can still be short or long or filled with Corrupted Items, but also a whole lot more. We are weeding out our least fun experiences, focusing on our best experiences, and adding brand new modes with plans for adding even more in the future. As part of this change, we're also reevaluating our matchmaking flow, making it clearer and segmenting player pools more effectively, to ensure more and better matches. We're calling this feature the "Crisis Board." This is not just repackaging our current Jobs but fundamentally changing how you experience FBC: Firebreak content and setting the game up for even more ways to play in the future.

More Things to Do

When we think about content variety, we aren't just looking at how much is there, but also what it's like to replay what is there. When it comes to objectives, always knowing what to expect is counter to the fantasy of being a crisis responder. So, while we still want you to know what type of experience you're stepping into, we want to mix up what specific things you need to do there to proceed through zones (especially zones 1 and 2), making runs a lot more dynamic and surprising.

We're looking at other randomizations beyond objectives as well, including placement of key items, like showers, ammo stations, suspension lines, and more. Finally, we know you want more Jobs because you want more to play and that's the only type of content we have shown you. But as we move forward from here, we're seeing a lot more possibilities for what to do with levels and, therefore, are thinking up a lot of ways to both expand how much we have and how you play it. We expect to learn a lot more about what you want and don't want after you see what we can do. Having said that…

New Job

This first Major Update will bring a brand-new Job into Firebreak, requiring you to identify and eliminate and hopefully not eat strains of mold using something we internally call "the sushi train" … but more about that later. For now, just know that we're bringing in a new handcrafted level, three Zones, a new status effect, two more enemies to deal with, and all the rest you've come to expect from a new Job.

