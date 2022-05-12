Dead Space Being Launched On Next-Gen Consoles Next January

Electronic Arts had an interesting reveal today as they'll be bringing the classic title Dead Space to both next-gen consoles and PC in January 2023. The company held a special livestream showing that they were doing a full-on remake of the sci-fi survival horror game. The idea is to keep it true to the original while making it amazingly just as horrifying for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. This version is being made to bring about a new level of immersion as you are thrust back into the cold darkness of space, as they enhance a number of aspects from the tools to the environments and more, all from the ground up. You can check out the livestream video below along with more info on the game and a quote from today's announcement. The game is currently earmarked for January 27th, 2023.

Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix a gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac's girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped, with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival – not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but his own crumbling sanity. Also revealed today in the Dead Space livestream, the team at Motive showcased an early look at how the remake visually evolves and updates the original with in-game props, tools, environments and more being reconstructed to a level of polish and details fit for the next generation of hardware and PCs. Moreover, by combining enhancements like dynamic, volumetric lighting with atmospheric and environmental VFX rendered in full-HDR, Dead Space allows players to confront the frighteningly tight corridors and shadowed hallways of the USG Ishimura with unprecedented levels of immersion for the beloved franchise.

"Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we're true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It's been equally exciting to see players' reactions as we're taking them on this development journey with us," said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space. "We're making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we're happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can't wait for players, both old and new, to see how we've elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation."