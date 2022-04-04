Fellow Traveller Will Publish Citizen Sleeper For PC & Console

Fellow Traveller announced this week that they will be publishing the narrative sci-fi RPG Citizen Sleeper for both PC and consoles. Developed by Jump Over The Age, the same company that made In Other Waters, they have teamed up with artist Guillaume Singelin to create this interesting story set on a ruined space station. The home of thousands of people trying to survive on the edges of an interstellar capitalist society, you will choose who to be friends with while building a new life for yourself. But it isn't all sunshine and roses in the middle of nowhere, as your skills will be able to help in various ways. You can check out more about the game below as it will be released on May 5th, 2022, for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

You are a sleeper, a digitised human consciousness in an artificial body, owned by a corporation that wants you back. Thrust amongst the unfamiliar and colourful inhabitants of the Eye, you need to build friendships, earn your keep, and navigate the factions of this strange metropolis, if you hope to survive to see the next cycle. An abandoned station on the edge of a system in crisis. Run down, chaotic, unruly, and alive—it was founded by idealists in the shadow of a corporate collapse. Now it is held together by anarchic alliances, ramshackle factions and a shared desire to be free from the gravity of corporate control.

Every cycle you get up and choose what to do with your time. Toil in the yards, or take a bar shift. Search the markets for rare components or grab some street food. Make or break alliances, uncover truths and escape those that hunt you. Learn to survive and ultimately thrive, one cycle at a time. The station plays host to characters from all walks of life, trying to eke out an existence among the stars. Salvagers, engineers, hackers, bartenders, street-food vendors, each has a history which brought them here. You choose which of them you wish to help, and together you will shape your future.

Hack into the station's cloud to access decades of digital data, uncover new areas and unlock secrets. This is your unique power, and with it you can change your future. Corporate secrets, rogue AIs and troves of lost data await those willing to dive into the depths of the station's networks. Essen-Arp: to them you are just property, one more asset in a portfolio that stretches across the stars. You are the product of an abusive system, in a universe where humanity's expansion is marked by exploitation and extraction. Escape the makers of your decaying body, and chart your own path in a richly imagined, deeply relevant sci-fi world which explores ideas of precarity, personhood and freedom.