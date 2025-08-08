Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Chief Rebel, Fellowship

Fellowship Drops New Character Spotlight Featuring Mara

Article Summary Get a first look at Mara, the new stealthy melee DPS assassin joining Fellowship's roster.

Fellowship offers 4-player co-op dungeon runs focusing on teamwork, strategy, and loot.

Experience endlessly scaling dungeons with unique boss mechanics for fresh challenges every run.

Build your ultimate team of tanks, healers, and damage dealers to conquer tougher adventures.

Indie game developer Chief Rebel and publisher Arc Games released a new character spotlight video this week for Fellowship, as we get a better look at Mara. Mara comes into the game as a melee DPS assassin, trained in stealth attacks to get close at the start, before unveiling herself to land surprise attacks. You can see her in action in the video here as the game will show more during the next Future Games Showcase ahead of Gamescom.

Fellowship

Fellowship is a multiplayer online dungeon adventure set in an exciting fantasy setting with endlessly scaling dungeon runs. Players must focus on working together as a team, with an emphasis on skill, cooperation, and strategy to defeat bosses, collect loot, and work together to overcome ever-present challenges. Experience the "Holy Trinity" and build the ultimate team of tanks, healers and damage dealers to take down hordes of enemies and imposing bosses. Work together with your friends to overcome the greatest challenges, creating unbreakable bonds and memorable moments. Players can also flex their individual skills on the competitive leaderboards that show where they stand in Fellowship. Persevere, overcome, and ascend through the top ranks in Fellowship!

Gather Your Perfect Team: Play alongside your friends in teams with 4-player co-op multiplayer in a rich, fantasy world full of challenging enemies and exciting rewards. Swap between a large pool of tank, healer and DPS roles with unique kits to build the perfect balance for your team.

