Feneq Announces New RTS Deckbuilder Rogue Command

Indie developer and publisher Feneq have announced their latest game with the classic RTS deckbuilder called Rogue Command. The team behind it has described this game as a love letter to several genres from classic '90s gaming including the two aforementioned genres, as well as roguelike. The game has only just been announced, but the team are planning for an Early Access release on Steam coming in Q3 2022. For now, you can read about the game and check out the first trailer for it.

Command the adorably dangerous Engineer, an A.I. with recently gained sentience who decided working endlessly isn't a way to live for the next millennia. The Engineer is going rogue and will put it all on the line to push back the interstellar planet core mining corporation coming for his solar system and his day off. Lead this robotic uprising against the Planetary Core Extractor Company (PCX) by building a base from scratch in procedurally generated battlefields across a star system with 16 distinct planet biomes. Explore through the fog of war, harvest resources to construct foundries, and assemble an insurmountable army.

After each mission, select a blueprint card that allows the construction of a new unit-producing building for this run. Visit a bot buddy at the scrap shop to buy some of the 40 special upgrades to add exciting properties to each blueprint card to get an edge in the war against 25 different rival machine types. Push decks in crazy directions by choosing from more than 100 different strategy-altering blueprints and 90 distinct units. Utilize combos like the nano-darkness of robo-necromancy to swarm your foes or set the maps ablaze with fiery chain reactions consuming forests and opposition alike.

Select a route during every run in true roguelike fashion to make a deadly visit with the mysterious master ruling over these automatons. Rogue Command mashes together three beloved genres to deliver gameplay that feels immediately familiar to fans of classic RTS games while the blend of roguelike deck-building makes it feel right at home in the current gaming landscape.