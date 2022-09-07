The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 44: Gold Items

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, let's check out all of the Gold Secret Rares in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which closes out the main set, with only the Trainer Gallery left for us to cover.

The Gold Trainers and Gold Energies of the set include:

Choice Belt Gold Trainer Item

Jubilife Village Gold Trainer Stadium

Path to the Peak Gold Trainer Stadium

Temple of Sinnoh Gold Trainer Stadium

Trekking Boots Gold Trainer Stadium

Double Turbo Energy Gold Special Energy

These Secret Rares are generally more appreciated by players than collectors, as they don't feature Pokémon but do include a manner in which to flex while using a special Trainer or Energy. Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. To look back on this series, click the Astral Radiance tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery section of the set.