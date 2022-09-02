Could This Be The Next $2000 Dragon Ball Super Card?

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we take a look at the second-ever God Rare that has been revealed to be…

Bardock.

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GDR is the next God Rare. The first God Rare was SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power released earlier this year with the Realm of the Gods set. It instantly became the most expensive raw card in the entire hobby. Currently, it is sitting at a market value of $2,027.48 and has proven to be prohibitively rare. It has sold only a handful of times in the observable secondary market, and is expected to have a rarity of one in every three cases of twelve booster boxes… or even more, as it is nearly impossible to determine the exact rate at this level of rarity.

Now, do I see Bardock, Origin of the Legend GDR going that crazy? Well, due to completionist collectors existing, I do think this will be a $1,000+ card. I do not think it'll match the value of the SSB Vegeta though both due to that being the first card like this and its focus on Vegeta, who is a more popular character than Bardock.

Here are some more cards from the set that have been revealed by Bandai's social media.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.