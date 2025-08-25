Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ferocious, OMYOG

Ferocious Dropped New Gameplay Trailer During Gamecom 2025

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the game Ferocious, as the team showed off new content during Gamescom 2025 last week

Article Summary Ferocious drops a new gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2025, giving fresh insight into its dynamic FPS action.

Survive a deadly island packed with dinosaurs, mercenaries, mechas, and environmental dangers.

Use crafting to tailor weapons and gear, turning the unpredictable terrain to your advantage.

Uncover secrets, rescue your brother, and control dinosaurs in a high-stakes adventure launching this Winter.

Indie game developer OMYOG and publisher tinyBuild Games dropped a new title for the game Ferocious during Gamescom this year. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is their FPS title in which you are shipwrecked on an island of dinosaurs, trying to find your also shipwrecked brother, surviving and finding out what the hell is going on here. Enjoy the trailer above as the team has also launched a free demo on Steam, while aiming to release it sometime this Winter.

Ferocious

Wake up on an uncharted island where the world feels alive and unpredictable. From ancient ruins to apex predators, every element of the environment shapes your fight for survival. Explore, adapt, and use the island's dangers to your advantage. This isn't just a setting—it's a relentless, ever-changing force that challenges and rewards those who dare to uncover its secrets. Engage in relentless combat with mercenaries, dinosaurs, and mechas in a dynamic FPS adventure. Craft weapons and gear using resources from the environment to adapt to any challenge. Tailor your arsenal to suit your approach. Every fight delivers a high-stakes, unforgettable experience.

Refugee brothers San and Maung are capsized by a monster on their way to Japan and become stranded on a mysterious island filled with prehistoric life. After Maung is captured by the ruthless company Manifesto, San must set out to find his brother and survive against the island's many deadly threats. Craft weapons and gear using resources from the environment to adapt to any challenge. Tailor your arsenal to suit your approach. Every fight delivers a high-stakes, unforgettable experience. Explore carefully to uncover hidden paths, secrets, and essential gear. Turn the wild to your advantage: control dinosaurs to attack enemies, open paths, or infiltrate guarded areas. Every encounter is an opportunity — or a threat.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!