Ferrari Esports Series Returns For All-New Run In 2023 Ferrari is bringing back their annual competition, the Ferrari Esports Series, with a few new changes coming in 2023.

Ferrari announced this week that they are bringing back the Ferrari Esports Series for 2023, with a few new changes this time around to boost the competition. Starting tomorrow, the team will have a special presentation at 10am PT on YouTube, giving players a look at how the series will play out across multiple areas, with qualifiers coming this June. We got more of the details of what to expect on the surface for you to read below, as we will see what the series has to offer after tomorrow's stream.

The Ferrari Esports Series is a six-month racing tournament bringing together sim racers from Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific regions for a chance to race in the grand final on October 12. Drivers will be going head-to-head playing on Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione to compete for the title of the 2023 Ferrari Esports Champion and the chance to secure their place on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team. Alongside the racing calendar, Ferrari's 2023 Esports Series introduces a season of video content, opening with the Series' launch show on April 6. Hosts Julia Hardy and Mike Channell will be your presenters as they bring viewers all the news, updates, and action from the season of racing.

Ferrari Esports Series 2023

Ferrari 101 – Returning for 2023 across five episodes, sharing advice and tips for aspiring sim racers.

Returning for 2023 across five episodes, sharing advice and tips for aspiring sim racers. Off The Grid – A three-part documentary series following last year's Ferrari Esports Series winner Jonathan Riley, showing the emotional and personal experience of being a leading sim racer.

The schedule for all the action starts on April 6 with the Launch show before the season kicks off with the Qualifiers:

Qualifier 1 – Thursday, July 20. Qualifier 2 – Thursday, August 24. Qualifier 3 – Tuesday, September 12.

Thursday, July 20. Qualifier 2 – Thursday, August 24. Qualifier 3 – Tuesday, September 12. APAC Regional – Saturday, September 23. NA Regional – Sunday, September 24. EU Regional Saturday, September 30.

Saturday, September 23. NA Regional – Sunday, September 24. EU Regional Saturday, September 30. Grand Final Pre-Show – Wednesday, October 11. Grand Final – Thursday, October 12.