FIFA 23 Adds New FIFA World Cup 2022 Update Globally

EA Sports has issued a new update for FIFA 23 this week as they have given fans across the globe the FIFA World Cup 2022 Update. This update adds a brand new game mode to bring you all of the excitement of the actual tournament, totally free, as you can play as any of the 32 teams that qualified for the event and play your own World Cup from the opening matches all the way to the championship game. You can read more about it below as the team have more in store with this one.

"Running November 21st through December 18th, FIFA World Cup: Live, a curated EA Sports World Cup experience, will be available to players only on FIFA 23. Unlike anything seen before in an EA Sports FIFA title, this new live experience will be updated during the Group and Knockout Stages of the tournament, allowing players to follow along with authentic fixtures and squads for each game. Additionally, fans can rewrite history live by changing the outcome of any past fixture and reimagining the result in real-time. EA Sports has also issued 12 all-new FIFA World Cup digital covers, with FIFA 23 Cover Star Kylian Mbappé and football icon Zinédine Zidane highlighting the French regional cover."

"Regional covers in other parts of the world include Jude Bellingham/David Beckham (England), Christian Pulisic/Clint Dempsey (USA), Kai Havertz/Rudi Völler (Germany), Pedri/Xabi Alonso (Spain), Joao Felix/Luis Figo (Portugal) and more. Unique holiday offerings level up the FIFA Ultimate Team experience, with brand new FUT campaigns being released from November 11th through December 23rd, bringing players closer to the action than ever before. As players board the plane to the tournament, EA will kick off the excitement, with live items that receive progression upgrades based on each nation's progress throughout the journey. Authentic team kits, stadium dressings, visuals, match balls, dedicated commentary, and more will carry fans all the way through to the final crowning of the world's champion. Additionally, fans who play FIFA 23 by January 3, 2023, will get two FIFA World Cup History Makers to add to their FIFA Ultimate Team."