Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Playism, Video Games | Tagged: Calappa Games, Fight Crab 2

Fight Crab 2 Has Entered Early Access This Week

Playism has released Fight Crab 2 onto Steam in Early Access, as players can try a limited form of the game before it comes out.

Article Summary Playism launches Fight Crab 2 in Steam Early Access, inviting players to sample the game.

New trailer reveals the quirky, physics-based combat of anthropomorphic crabs wielding weapons.

Fight Crab 2 features over 90 weapons, spells, and various arenas including airborne stages.

Engage in Career mode, 1v1 ranked matches, or group Room Matches with up to 5 players.

Indie game developer Calappa Games and publisher Playism have launched Fight Crab 2 into Steam's Early Access this morning. Players can now experience an unfinished version of the physics-based shellfish brawler, as they have given you a chance to fight each other as different crustaceans with whatever weapons you can get your hands on. We have the latest trailer here so you can see what you'll be able to play, as we now wait to see when they will release the full version.

Fight Crab 2

Behold a man…riding a crab…riding a motorcycle! Fight for the title of King Crab, suiting up in impenetrable armor, mounting immortal crustaceans, and flipping opponents belly-up across a variety of destructible stages. Scuttle and scuffle across 14 arenas, including ancient villages, ledgeless airborne platforms, basketball courts, and vegetable-filled gardens. Dismount crabs to access hard-to-reach areas. Trigger special stage events on foot or haul items into grabbing range of one's shellfish for a strategic advantage. With 90+ weapons and spells, combine dozens of dual-carry combinations with multiple fighting stances and cast devastating spells to create a completely custom fighting style. Wield short-range knives, boxing gloves, defensive shields, long-range cannons, and equip mythical relics like the Excalibur, Nimbus Clouds, Beam Sabers, and more.

Equip more than 40 passive and active skills for strategic advantages such as added defense, enhanced speed, or automated weapon pick-up. Raise a robust, rugged fighter and climb the ladder of the Crab League in Career mode. Level up attributes like weight, toughness, grip strength, and agility, and face off against both competitor crustaceans and mischievous monsters. Ready for the big leagues? Battle with others in a 1v1 in casual and ranked matches or party with up to 5 players in Room Matches and casually against friends! While queued up for a match, play other modes such as Challenges, Training Mode, Tutorial, and Career Mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!