Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator Receives Dev Walkthrough Video Check out the latest video from Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator as the developers give you an extensive walkthrough of the game.

Green Man Gaming, as well as developers Pewter Games Studios and LoPoly Games, dropped a new video for Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator with a dev walkthrough. The team put together a nearly eight-minute video for you to check out as they go over every single aspect of the game in great detail so you have a better understanding of how to play going in. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom as the game comes out on April 4th for PC.

"Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator is a chaotic multiplayer Heist game for 1-4 players, spanning across eight different chapters featuring a total of 21 unique heist levels! Take on the role of mutant animals following the orders of Tony, the Filthy Animal Bossman Criminal Mastermind. Wreak havoc through a series of heists, starting with a convenience store and a bank robbery, then break into a super secret military base, with missions ranging all the way into outer space!"

1 – 4 Player online co-op – It's not safe to steal alone, bring up to 3 pals with you and wreck the joint while you try to steal everything that's not nailed down. Play co-op online or local and bring the chaos! But if you need some alone time, don't worry, we've got you covered in single-player too.

Challenging Heists – Success brings you bigger and tougher heists to cut your teeth on. Start with a store, move on up to a bank, and after that…the sky's the limit! Literally.

Enemies & Hazards – No one said heists were easy. Every chapter is filled with enemies determined to stop your stealing and environmental hazards that will blow your socks clean off. With careful planning and a lot of bumbling about, you'll be able to smash and grab with the best of them. Even if you do lose your life, never fear, simply get your team to flush you down the toilet, and you'll be back and fighting fit in no time.

Abilities & Power-Ups – The deck isn't stacked against you as each mutant animal has their own special ability letting you explode things, smash up levels, and level the playing field. Bring the chaos and let rip, just take care not to destroy your teammates. Drink soda and eat tacos and other spicy Mexican foods to give you the power you need to smash your way to victory!

Weapons & Tools – There are loads of ways to beat each level in Filthy Animals so explore everything, grab tools and weapons so you can choose the route that suits you and your gang. Just make sure you choose the right tool for the job, a fire-axe can get you through a door, but for those pesky guards, a shotgun might just be the answer!