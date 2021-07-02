Final Fantasy 1-3 Remasters Are Coming To Steam

Last month, Square Enix revealed that they would be releasing the first six Final Fantasy games in a new Pixel Remaster collection. The assumption many fans had was that we would be getting all six games at once right from the start, but that doesn't appear to be the case. While all six will come together at some point, the company has confirmed that the first three games in the series will be released individually, but at the same, as they all drop on PC on July 28th, 2021. As you can see from the images below, you're getting a mix of redrawn 2D artwork and characters, as they turn these retro titles into masterpieces of gaming. No word as to when the other three will drop or when the six-in-one bundle will be released. For now, we have quotes from a few of the people involved (including series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi) and official intros for the first three games.

"When working on the originals, I didn't think that the Final Fantasy series would be remastered almost 35 years later," says Hironobu Sakaguchi looking back on the series he created "The video game industry had only just been established. So, with nobody else leading the way, we had to keep moving forward at the front line. I remember how we went through a lot of trial and error at that time. I'm very happy and grateful that Final Fantasy has continued for such a long period of time." "Every time a new Final Fantasy title is released, I think there are those who want to return to the origin of the series. This project began because we wanted to create a convenient way for fans and new players to enjoy these original classics, with consistent graphics and a unified user interface," says Final Fantasy Brand Manager and Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Yoshinori Kitase. Further, in regard to the renowned soundtrack of the Final Fantasy series, series composer Nobuo Uematsu also confirmed, "We are rearranging all the music tracks this time. One of the first ideas I had was to make sure to stay faithful to the originals, but of course I couldn't just leave it in the original three-tone sound, so they have been built up into full-scale tracks. I have made sure that the original atmosphere has been retained and each can be listened to as separate music pieces, so that fans can enjoy."

Final Fantasy Earth, fire, water, wind… The light that once shone within the four Crystals was lost. Darkness covered the land, until the only hope for humanity rested in legends past. Become the Warriors of Light and embark on your own journey to restore power to the Crystals and save the world. Switch between classes to improve your characters. Traverse the wide world with your airship and other vessels. Return to the game that started it all. Final Fantasy II Our epic tale begins with four young souls orphaned during the struggle between the Palamecian Empire and the rebel army. On their journey, the youths join forces with the white wizard Minwu, Prince Gordon of Kashuan, Leila the pirate, and many others. Behold the beautiful and sometimes tragic twists of fate that await you on your adventure. FFII introduced a unique skill level system that strengthens different attributes of the characters depending on their fighting style instead of leveling up. Use the key terms you learn in conversation to unlock new information and progress in the story. This innovative game series takes an ambitious turn in this second installment in the Final Fantasy series! Final Fantasy III With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals' four chosen adventurers can save the world. Experience the iconic job changing system first introduced in FFIII – switch jobs at will and use various abilities as you progress in the game. Change into a variety of classes like Warrior, Monk, White Mage, Black Mage, Dragoon, Evoker, or even call monsters to do your bidding with as a Summoner.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER | Promotional Trailer (https://youtu.be/XdLsIQEGj-E)