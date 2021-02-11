Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches A Lunar New Year Event

Square Enix has launched a new update into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as players can now play the new Lunan New Year event. Starting today and running all the way until February 24th, you will be able to take part in some special celebratory limited-time events, as well as gather themed in-game items and rewards, all centered around the Lunar New Year. There's not any special additions from other games in the franchise added for this one, just some fun stuff to do to celebrate the Year Of The Ox. We have the full rundown of things you can do here.

New Lunar New Year Unit — Shui Yu, a new Neo Vision unit, is available for players to summon for a limited time. In addition, a myriad of powerful returning units are available to summon throughout the campaign including Xuan Wu & Qing Long, Emperor Foo, Qin, Bai Hu & Zhu Que, Chow, Yun, Ang, Yan and Ling.

— Shui Yu, a new Neo Vision unit, is available for players to summon for a limited time. In addition, a myriad of powerful returning units are available to summon throughout the campaign including Xuan Wu & Qing Long, Emperor Foo, Qin, Bai Hu & Zhu Que, Chow, Yun, Ang, Yan and Ling. Cattle-clysmic Beginnings Event — Players can take on a new powerful boss Tujin Niu to earn new limited-time equipment, EX Tickets, an Incredibull Slots Token and more.

Players can take on a new powerful boss Tujin Niu to earn new limited-time equipment, EX Tickets, an Incredibull Slots Token and more. Lunar Slots de Chocobo — From today until March 3, players can play this mini-game by using Incredibull Slots Tokens obtained from gameplay. Players will have the chance to obtain several items, including a Transcension Pearl, a 1/10 NV Summon Ticket, Lapis and much more.

— From today until March 3, players can play this mini-game by using Incredibull Slots Tokens obtained from gameplay. Players will have the chance to obtain several items, including a Transcension Pearl, a 1/10 NV Summon Ticket, Lapis and much more. Login Bonus — Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Players will receive several exciting rewards, including Lapis, an Ascension Pearl, a Transcension Pearl and more, simply by logging in during the duration of the campaign. Players will also receive Incredibull Slot Token in their mailbox every day.

— Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Players will receive several exciting rewards, including Lapis, an Ascension Pearl, a Transcension Pearl and more, simply by logging in during the duration of the campaign. Players will also receive Incredibull Slot Token in their mailbox every day. Premium NV Summon — Players can perform a new Premium NV Summon, with every fourth Multi-Summon being free. This special summon also has a 35% summon rate for the returning 5-star Lunar New Year units.