Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches Final Fantasy VIII Event

Square Enix has launched a brand new event in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as players can experience the Final Fantasy VIII crossover. It's not the first time FF8 has made its way into the game, but it is some of the more interesting of the bunch that isn't just running into the regular characters. Beginning today, players can summon epic units such as Rinoa & Angelo, claim login bonuses, and more in this new collab. We have the full rundown of everything in this event as it will run for the next few weeks

A Girl and Her Dog Login Bonus – Players who login every day until May 11 can obtain a Neo Vision Awakenable 5★ Lone Lion Squall Unit, NV EX Ticket (4 ★ / 5 ★ /NV) x2, Guaranteed Ticket (4 ★ / 5 ★ /NV) x1 and more.

King Mog Event – Balamb Garden in Crisis – Players who clear the King Mog Event can collect event currency to exchange for exciting rewards, including the materials to awaken the 5★ Lone Lion Squall unit to a Neo Vision unit, until May 11.

Knights of Grandshelt Discounted Step-Up Summon – Until June 1, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius players can perform a discounted Step-Up Summon which includes one guaranteed NV unit on step four. Players will obtain a Summon Coin (Knights of Grandshelt) and NV Exchange Ticket (Knights of Grandshelt) for completing each step, as well as exchange 20 NV Exchange Ticket (Knights of Grandshelt) for a Knights of Grandshelt (NV). Additionally, featured unit summon rates are boosted for the NV guaranteed unit only on step four.

All's Well that Rains Well Login Bonus – Until May 5, players who login every day can obtain a NV EX Ticket (5★/NV), Guaranteed Ticket (4 ★ / 5 ★/ NV), Lapis (in-game currency) x100, and more.

Until May 5, players who login every day can obtain a NV EX Ticket (5★/NV), Guaranteed Ticket (4 ★ / 5 ★/ NV), Lapis (in-game currency) x100, and more. Free Weekly 5 Summon – Players can summon from this banner for free once a week to obtain five 5★ or NV units guaranteed until June 8th.