Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Get Switch & PlayStation Release Window

Square Enix confirmed when they will finally be releasing the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. The company already released all six games individually through Steam over the course of 2022, bringing the classic '80s and '90s titles with full translations over to a modern platform for you to experience. Now those six titles will be sold as a complete collection for both platforms sometime in the Spring of 2023. But they're not being sold alone! As you can see here in the promo image below, you'll be able to snag a special 35th Anniversary Edition for both consoles, which comes with an array of items for you to enjoy. Including an art book, figurines, a vinyl soundtrack, a special anniversary box, and more. This special version is only going to be printing a limited number of copies, which they are currently selling for pre-order on their website for $75 apiece.

"Classic Final Fantasy titles have been reborn through vivid 2D pixel graphics and the beautifully rearranged soundtrack. The gameplay is improved with modernized UI, and extras such as a bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player allow further immersion into the world of the game. (These games are newly developed remaster editions based on the original titles. Some of the changes and additional elements found in other remakes of these games are not included)."

Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic Final Fantasy character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist, and current collaborator.

The beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful Final Fantasy style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more!

Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.