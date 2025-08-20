Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles Drops Gamescom Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles, as we get a better look at many of the modern improvements

Article Summary Square Enix unveils a new Gamescom trailer for Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles.

Experience updated graphics, enhanced voice acting, and refined tactical gameplay elements.

Lead Ramza and Delita through Ivalice's War of the Lions with over 20 jobs and party customization.

Includes both an improved and classic mode, plus a new Squire difficulty for newcomers.

Square Enix dropped a new trailer for Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles while the company is at Gamescom 2025 this week. The trailer shows off the modernized version of the game, specifically the gameplay elements of combat, party making, tactical choices, and jobs. Not to mention a little more from the voice acting they've added to this version. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on September 30, 2025.

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles

Ivalice—a kingdom blessed by the light of the gods and ruled by the Two-headed Lion. A year after her defeat to Ordallia in the Fifty Years' War, the king succumbed to malady, leaving a mere boy of two to ascend the throne. Whoever was named regent would rule in truth, and thus emerged two rival candidates: dukes Goltanna and Larg, whose deeds during the war had earned them great renown. Goltanna the Black Lion and Larg the White Lion were destined to clash, and the resulting conflict would come to be known as the War of the Lions. Against this backdrop appear Ramza, third son of House Beoulve, one of Ivalice's leading military families, and his childhood companion Delita, a commoner raised amongst nobles. As they endeavor to chart a course through this tumultuous age, a mighty current draws them ever closer to the abyss.

Lead your party in exhilarating encounters where strategic positioning and forward planning determine the outcome. Use the varied terrain of 3D battlefields to your advantage, skillfully manipulate the turn order, and victory will be yours for the taking. Combine a wide variety of jobs and abilities to craft your very own strategies. As your party members grow, they will gain access to more jobs, each with its own unique abilities. Once learned, abilities can be used even after changing to another job. With over 20 jobs to master—including white mage, black mage, dragoon, and many others from the Final Fantasy series—and hundreds of abilities to learn, you have the freedom to experiment and discover the combinations that best suit your party. Chocobos and other creatures can also be tamed and led into battle.

With improved graphics, fully voiced dialogue, and refined gameplay, the enhanced version provides the perfect way to immerse yourself in the world of Ivalice. Along with the fine-tuning of several features and battle mechanics, the inclusion of the more accessible "Squire" difficulty setting makes the enhanced version an excellent starting point for first-time players. The classic version unites the graphics and gameplay of the original 1997 version with the renowned War of the Lions translation for a unique way to experience this beloved title.

