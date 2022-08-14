Final Fantasy TCG Receives New "Rebellion's Call" Booster Set

Square Enix has released a new booster set for the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game, as players can now get their hands on Rebellion's Call. This set isn't really designed to change the meta or adjust the way the game is played, for the most part. It's primarily here to give you a lot more options in the current state of play. While also offering up a number of cards with references from across multiple entries in the franchise. Going all the way back to the original game, and dipping into titles not used too often in the tabletop title, such as Before Crisis -Final Fantasy VII-. You can read more about the set below.

In Rebellion's Call, the world evolves even further as players can experience new battle strategies through Crystals, as well as be introduced to characters from the mobile role-playing game, Before Crisis -Final Fantasy VII-. Rebellion's Call also includes premium versions of starter cards from the recently released Golbez vs Cecil starter set, premium versions of full art cards with new original artwork, and more characters from Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood and Final Fantasy Brave Exvius War of the Visions. The Rebellion's Call Booster set showcases brand-new artwork and original illustrations from renowned Final Fantasy artists, including:

Ryoma Ito (Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift)

(Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift) Akira Oguro (Final Fantasy IV: The After Years)

(Final Fantasy IV: The After Years) Yukihiro Kajimoto (Final Fantasy V)

(Final Fantasy V) Gen Kobayashi (Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II)

(Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II) Toshitaka Matsuda (Final Fantasy)

(Final Fantasy) Fumio Minagawa (Final Fantasy XI)

(Final Fantasy XI) Miki Yamashita (Final Fantasy IV)

Rebellion's Call introduces three new "Legacy Cards" to the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game that are Premium Full Art versions of highly sought-after cards from previously released sets:

Firion [6-019L]

Veritas of the Dark [8-136L]

Y'shtola [12-119L]

Fans can also purchase the two-player starter set, Golbez vs Cecil, which released on July 15, featuring characters from the highly popular Final Fantasy IV. Each deck includes 15 brand new Starter cards (five different kinds with three copies of each), amounting to 30 new cards across the set.