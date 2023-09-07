Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Launches For Mobile Devices

Want to experience Final Fantasy VII in an entirely new light? Square Enix has released Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis for mobile.

Square Enix has finally released Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis for mobile devices, bringing a brand new experience to the classic title. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game combines the classic FF7 gameplay and mechanics with the modern look of FF7R for a revised experience for both. With simplified gameplay making it easy for anyone to jump into the RPG, even if you have little to no experience with the genre. We played this back at Summer Games Fest Play Days and had fun re-experiencing the game from the start. You can read more about it below, along with some special milestones that have been unlocked, as well as a launch trailer.

In Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, players explore key elements of the Final Fantasy VII timeline, including the events of the original game, new story elements penned by Final Fantasy VII Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima surrounding a young hero, Sephiroth, and many more. Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis lets players jump into the action thanks to mobile-optimized, deep RPG features, including Final Fantasy VII's iconic Active Time Battle System, a customizable party lineup featuring Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Zack, and many other iconic characters, engrossing battles with powerful bosses which can be taken on in up to three player co-op and much more. In celebration of the launch, players can take advantage of a number of opportunities to receive exclusive rewards, including the following:

Pre-Registration Milestone Achievement – To commemorate the pre-registration milestone achievement of over 1.7 million players pre-registered for the game, players will automatically receive a plethora of exciting in-game rewards upon logging in, including a 5-Star Weapon Draw Ticket, the Zweihander weapon, up to 3,000 Blue Crystals, 30 Draw Tickets, 2 Jumpstart Item Sets, and a Gear Voucher which can be exchanged for a gear of their choice to customize their favorite FFVII series character. Furthermore, to celebrate the recently achieved 1.7 million milestone, 7.7 billion Blue Crystals will be split between players. (The total number of players eligible for the split will be based on the number of downloads during the first three days after release, with a minimum guaranteed amount of Blue Crystal x1,500.)

Release Celebration Login Bonus – Until October 7 (12:59 PDT), players can claim a login bonus that grants a total of 3,000 Blue Crystal to help start up their adventure.

