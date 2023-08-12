Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Mobile

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Receives September Release Date

Those of you looking forward to Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis won't have to wait long, as the game is now earmarked for September.

Square Enix revealed this week that Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis now has an official release date, as the game drops in September. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a simplified version of the classic JRPG title, as they have mixed the action and artwork from both the original 1997 title and the modern-day FF7 Remake into a mobile game that is easy to learn and play through. Its almost their way of trying to mix what they feel are the best elements of nostalgia and modern gaming together into a single package. This version of the game will launch for both iOS and Android devices on September 7th, 2023. We got more info for you below as we now wait for the game to arrive in a few weeks.

"Over 1 million users have pre-registered for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, unlocking a bountiful heap of global community rewards available in-game at launch. To commemorate this pre-registration milestone, Square Enix will gift a 5-Star Wpn. Draw Ticket to all future players in addition to previous milestone rewards, including Blue Crystals, Draw Tickets, and the Zweihander weapon, a powerful sword for iconic and pure-hearted SOLDIER Zack Fair."

"Ahead of the release, more rewards await. Upon reaching milestones of 1.2M and 1.5M pre-registrations, previous rewards ranging from the 70K to 700K milestones will be doubled, granting players up to 3,000 Blue Crystals, 30 Draw Tickets, and 2 Jumpstart Item Sets at the start of global service. Produced by Square Enix Co., Ltd. and developed by Applibot, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is a chapter-structured RPG experience that will cover key elements of the Final Fantasy VII timeline, including the events of the original game, plus new story elements penned by Final Fantasy VII Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima surrounding a young hero, Sephiroth."

