Final Fantasy VII Producer Teases Major News Not Tied To The Game

A lot of interesting speculation is being bantered about today as a producer for Final Fantasy VII teases something unrelated to the game. On the game's website, the staff took to a new blog post to send out well wishes for the new year, and touched on subjects that they felt they wanted to address. But the one entry to this that caught everyone's attention came from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Producer Yoshinori Kitase, who posted that they have a new project on the way unrelated to anything FFVII. Here's what he wrote.

"Final Fantasy XVI is set to release this year, which means Yoshi-P needs your support now more than ever. Cheer him on as he gives it his all down the stretch! Also! Development is picking up speed on the title I'm producing, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. I'm sure many of your collective imaginations are running wild trying to picture how we'll recreate some of the game's most iconic scenes, and we'll have more to share about that when the time is right. There's also another big announcement unrelated to FFVII that I can't say anything about just yet. Rest assured we're working hard to make sure 2023 is the most exciting year yet.

Now, as far as what it could be, everyone has already started the rumors of various Square Enix properties that could fit the bill. There are already rumors going around that there are two titles in the works from the PS1 era, the first being a remake of Final Fantasy IX, and the second (which we would love to see) is a remaster of the original version of Final Fantasy Tactics. We'll see what happens, but there's a good chance its something that's already been hinted at, and now we're finally getting more info on it.