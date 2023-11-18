Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Releases New Recap Video

Square Enix has a new video for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, as they recap the previous game and set things up for the next to come.

Article Summary Square Enix releases a recap video for Final Fantasy VII Remake, leading into Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to launch on February 29, 2024, with new gameplay features.

Players can explore new locations and enjoy the return of Active and Classic battle modes.

Cloud and team expand their journey, facing Sephiroth with new allies and side quests.

Square Enix dropped a new video this week for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, recapping the events so far leading up to the new game's release. This is basically one giant rundown video for Final Fantasy VII Remake as they bring you up to date with the story so far, before plunging you into what is essentially an all-new game in a familiar universe. Enjoy the video below, as the game will be released on February 29, 2024.

"The refresher video is narrated by Red XIII, a beast with a flaming tail who offers words of wisdom to Cloud's party from time to time. Red XIII recaps the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake, the first installment in the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake project. Additionally, the company released iconic artwork featuring Aerith and the Highwind airship. Explore the peaceful town of Kalm, the abandoned Mythril Mine, the summon Kujata, the combat abilities and Synergy Skills of various party members, the Chocoboutique, side characters, and much more. Active and Classic modes return from Final Fantasy VII Remake, allowing players to choose their battle style: fast-paced thrills or more methodical decision-making. Three difficulty settings, including Easy, Normal, and the new Dynamic setting, allow further customization for players – both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

"A new, standalone adventure set across a vast and vibrant planet, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith, and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a fallen hero and vengeful swordsman from Cloud's past, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot Cait Sith. Lead these characters into battle and use powerful synergy abilities to overcome their fates. Explore classic locales reimagined in dazzling detail. Encounter dozens of hours of rewarding side quests, fiend hunts, mini-games and rich stories of the planet's people and cultures."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!