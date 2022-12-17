Final Fantasy VII Remake Content Hits Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix dropped a new update for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius this week as they added new Final Fantasy VII Remake content. The company has put FF7R content into the game in the past, so seeing units and other items like this are nothing new. But this time around, they have a few different powers to them, such as being Neo Vision units, new vision cards, and special login bonuses. You can read about all of the content you can experience for the next few weeks as it is live now.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Units – Players have the chance to obtain legendary units, including Cloud Strife (Neo Vision) with a CG limit burst and Avalanche's Barret (Neo Vision), from featured summons. When players awaken Avalanche's Barret to EX+1 and EX+3, players can obtain the Vision Card "Avalanche's Fight for Survival," and if players awaken Cloud Strife to EX+3, they can obtain the Vision Card "VS Rufus Shinra" as an awakening reward.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Free Weekly 50 Summon – Until February 8, players can summon once per week from a Free Weekly 50 Summon banner. The summon pool includes featured units and will be updated each week, and players can obtain up to 300 free units total.

More and More Strife Login Bonus – Starting now until January 25, 2023 (PST), players can obtain various exciting rewards, including up to 3,000 lapis, a NV Guaranteed 10+1 Summon Ticket (3★/4★/5★/NV), 1/10 NV Summon Ticket x10 and more by logging in throughout the Login Bonus period. The first login bonus reward is a free Neo Vision unit Cetra Descendant Aerith, and players can also obtain Cetra Descendant Aerith Fragments as their Day 7 Login Bonus.

Cloud Strife / A. Barret Step-Up Summon – Until December 28, players can obtain one Neo Vision unit guaranteed on Step 3, 4, 5 and a guaranteed Neo Vision unit from a curated pool on Step 6 from this summon. By performing this summon, players can also obtain Cloud Strife (NV) Fragments on Step 4, 5 and Step 6.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Event: Battles Begin in the City of Mako – Until December 28, players can complete this event quest to receive event point rewards and obtain event currency to exchange for event exclusive equipment, such as Wrecking Ball, Iron Maiden and Protective Boots, as well as the materials required to upgrade these items and other rewards.