Final Fantasy VII Remake Dives Into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Square Enix has launched a new crossover event into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as Final Fantasy VII Remake makes an appearance. Players will be able to get a new type of unit for the game called a Neo Vision, which comes with new systems like the Brave Shift, Beave Abilities, Vision Cards, and EX Awakenings. There's also Fourth Anniversary content being added to the game with this update that includes login bonuses and a Chocobo mini-game. You can read more about all the FF7R additions below, as they will only be in the game for a short time. Which includes special sprites for Barrett, Tifa, Cloud, and Cloud on a Brave Shift bike.

Summonable Units – Fans can obtain one of the first Neo Vision Units, fan-favorite Cloud from FINAL FANTASY VII Remake, through a limited-time summon. Players can also obtain Tifa from this summon, who can be awakened to Neo Vision by meeting certain conditions, and Barret (FFVII Remake).

Neo Vision Commemoration Summon – Players can summon the powerful Neo Vision unit Cloud (FFVII Remake) from this limited-time banner. After performing three 10+1 Summons, the fourth 10+1 Summon can be performed for free.

Tifa Enhancement Quest – Players can obtain the necessary materials to upgrade their existing 5-star Tifa unit to 7-star and upgrade her Super Trust Master Reward to 100% by completing this quest.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Login Bonus – Receive rewards such as materials needed to enhance Cloud (FFVII Remake), a FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Featured Summon Ticket and more through this daily login bonus.

Final FantasyVII Remake Series Event – Players will obtain 5-star Reno (FFVII Remake) as a reward for completing the first stage of this quest. By completing additional event quests, players can also obtain the materials necessary to upgrade Reno (FFVII Remake) to 7-star.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Series Event Companion Battle – This difficult event can be challenged once per day. Players will need to use their FINAL FANTASY VII units to complete the battle and earn event points, which can be exchanged for exciting rewards.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Series Event Exploration Dungeon – Players can collect recipes for event-exclusive equipment and other unique rewards by exploring this dangerous dungeon.

Challenge of the Brave Quest – This brand-new type of quest introduces the Break Gauge battle system. With this system, players will chip away at an enemy's Break Gauge by landing attacks until the enemy enters a weakened "broken" state, which the player can take advantage of to deal devastating damage. Players can obtain Brave Insignias (Guardians of the Planet) for Cloud and Tifa, used to upgrade these Neo Vision units, from this particular Challenge of the Brave: Guardians of the Planet quest.