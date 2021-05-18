Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Receives New Screenshots
As Square Enix prepares to release Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the company has released a new set of screenshots. These are some glorious looking images that make the world of Gaia pop. Or at least, the section of it we've seen so far in the game. This new set of images gives a closer look at some of the characters in this storyline, a slighjly better look at the Fort Condor minigame, the Ramuh summons, and Yuffie's limit breaks. Everything here looks stunning and will be a nice story addition to the game that we've already seen so far. (Well, depending on how you personally feel about the story, but that's a topic for another day.) Enjoy the images below as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released on June 10th, 2021.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade takes advantage of the latest generation hardware and includes a wealth of graphical, gameplay and system enhancements for the PS5. Players who have purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4 console will be able to download a free PS5 enhancement update* that will include all the next-gen visual and gameplay enhancements detailed above at no extra cost when playing on a PS5 console, and can purchase the new episode featuring Yuffie, FF7R Episode INTERmission, as a standalone download from the PlayStation®Store. Owners of the disc version of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 will require a PS5 console with disc drive in order to take advantage of this digital upgrade.