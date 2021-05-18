Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Receives New Screenshots

As Square Enix prepares to release Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the company has released a new set of screenshots. These are some glorious looking images that make the world of Gaia pop. Or at least, the section of it we've seen so far in the game. This new set of images gives a closer look at some of the characters in this storyline, a slighjly better look at the Fort Condor minigame, the Ramuh summons, and Yuffie's limit breaks. Everything here looks stunning and will be a nice story addition to the game that we've already seen so far. (Well, depending on how you personally feel about the story, but that's a topic for another day.) Enjoy the images below as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released on June 10th, 2021.