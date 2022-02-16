Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Launches 25th Anniversary Event

Square Enix has launched a new collaboration event in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier as they celebrate the main game's 25th Anniversary. The original FF7 came out 25 years ago for the first PlayStation and the company looks to be celebrating the game that helped shape and changed the franchise forever. As you can see from the image below, polygon versions of the game's primary characters will be made available as new limited-edition skins for you to purchase and be dressed as to get your old-school PS1 groove on. We have the full details on the event for you below as this will be in the game until February 28th. On top of this, Season 2 will launch with a ton of content for the game on February 28th, so even more to look forward to at the end of the month.

Polygon Characters – Players can obtain event-limited character skins based on the original Final Fantasy VII polygon designs for Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, Red XIII and Chocobo, with more coming soon.

Players can obtain event-limited character skins based on the original Final Fantasy VII polygon designs for Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret, Red XIII and Chocobo, with more coming soon. 25th Anniversary Collaboration Events – For a limited time, players who defeat event monsters on the battlefield will obtain special reward boxes and collect data pieces that unlock event-limited collectibles. Mission clears will also reward Premium Shinra Pack Tickets (FF7) and data pieces.

For a limited time, players who defeat event monsters on the battlefield will obtain special reward boxes and collect data pieces that unlock event-limited collectibles. Mission clears will also reward Premium Shinra Pack Tickets (FF7) and data pieces. Character Skins & Accessories – Event-exclusive skins and accessories will be available for free for a limited time, including Shinra SOLDIER and Cloud Dress character skins, and a Buster Sword back accessory.

Event-exclusive skins and accessories will be available for free for a limited time, including Shinra SOLDIER and Cloud Dress character skins, and a Buster Sword back accessory. Final Fantasy VII Banners – Players can obtain thematic Final Fantasy VII banners to display next to their character name.

Players can obtain thematic Final Fantasy VII banners to display next to their character name. Celebratory Login Bonuses – Players will receive event login bonuses and collect Premium Shinra Pack Tickets (FF7), which can be redeemed for a chance to obtain the collaboration store items, simply by logging in daily during the campaign period.

Players will receive event login bonuses and collect Premium Shinra Pack Tickets (FF7), which can be redeemed for a chance to obtain the collaboration store items, simply by logging in daily during the campaign period. App Revamp – For a limited time, the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier game icon, in-game home screen, and UI will be revamped similar to the look of the original Final Fantasy VII. In addition, players will hear iconic Final Fantasy VII music when entering battles.

"Thank you so much for continuing to play Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier," said Producer Shoichi Ichikawa. "I played the original Final Fantasy VII as a child, and I am ecstatic to come back after all these years as a producer of a title within the Final Fantasy VII franchise to celebrate the 25th anniversary with you all! We are about to begin the Final Fantasy VII collaboration, and I hope that this will evoke a sense of great nostalgia for fans who've played the original Final Fantasy VII from 25 years ago, while appealing to newcomers to the franchise with their cute polygon style. I would love for everyone to join the fray during this collaboration period and have fun."