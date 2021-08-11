Final Fantasy XI Has Released The New August Update

Square Enix has released the August update for Final Fantasy XI, adding more content to the Voracious Resurgence and more. The update adds more story to that campaign, but it also primarily focuses on putting more in-game events to other parts of the game for you to take part in. So not a huge update, but a fun one for players to jump into. You can read more about it below as the update is now live.

Voracious Resurgence Update – Protect the Aht Urhgan landscape from a malevolent force alongside new characters, including Ghatsad, Megomak, and Ramuh.

– Protect the Aht Urhgan landscape from a malevolent force alongside new characters, including Ghatsad, Megomak, and Ramuh. New Ambuscade Content – Challenge the iconic sage Ramuh in a new challenge, as well as the Citrullus, who returns to the fold this month.

– Challenge the iconic sage Ramuh in a new challenge, as well as the Citrullus, who returns to the fold this month. Sunbreeze Festival and Green Festival – Between now and August 31, players can participate in exciting shows and parties in several locations throughout Vana'diel, as well as receive awards and items.

– Between now and August 31, players can participate in exciting shows and parties in several locations throughout Vana'diel, as well as receive awards and items. Bulk Up This Summer Campaign – Starting August 12, players can look forward to several campaigns, which will award players double to triple the normal amount of chain experience and capacity points, as well as improvements to players' alter egos' stats and many other bonuses to help quickly strengthen and level up characters.

– Starting August 12, players can look forward to several campaigns, which will award players double to triple the normal amount of chain experience and capacity points, as well as improvements to players' alter egos' stats and many other bonuses to help quickly strengthen and level up characters. Summer Alter Ego Extravaganza – For the month of August, special alter ego ciphers are making an epic comeback for a limited time so players can flesh out their rosters.

– For the month of August, special alter ego ciphers are making an epic comeback for a limited time so players can flesh out their rosters. August Login Campaign – Players can receive numerous awards that they may have missed from May to July through the new login campaign, including Red Raptor Mount, Silver Gun and Leafkin Bed.

Players can receive numerous awards that they may have missed from May to July through the new login campaign, including Red Raptor Mount, Silver Gun and Leafkin Bed. Return Home to Vana'diel – From Friday, August 13 and through Monday, August 23 at 1:00 a.m. (PDT), players who are taking a break from Final Fantasy XI are invited to come back and experience the August update at no cost.

From Friday, August 13 and through Monday, August 23 at 1:00 a.m. (PDT), players who are taking a break from Final Fantasy XI are invited to come back and experience the August update at no cost. Discount Campaign – From Friday, August 13 through Tuesday, August 31 at 1:00 a.m. (PDT) the Vana'diel Collection 4 is available at a discounted price. Similarly, the World Transfer Service will have reduced prices for players to take advantage of joining their friends who reside on different worlds.