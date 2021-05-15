Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Will Launch On November 23rd, 2021

Square Enix dropped some big news overnight as we now know Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will launch on November 23rd, 2021. The word came down during the opening keynote address at the Final Fantasy Digital Fan Festival 2021, along with new information about the game's fourth expansion from Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida. The company also dropped a brand new epic cinematic trailer that's about six minutes long, while introducing a new race in the male Viera, and the new Reaper job. All three of which you can check out videos of down below. On top of all that, they announced an Endwalker Collector's Box, of which we have the full details and some images, which you can currently pre-order right now.

For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam players, the Collector's Box will be available to order as a standalone product—the Endwalker Digital Collector's Edition is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store and Steam. The Endwalker Collector's Box includes the physical goods listed below—the standalone box does not come with a copy of Endwalker, in-game bonus items, or pre-order bonuses: Endwalker Special Art Box – A unique glossy white-inlaid box that features an illustration of Hydaelyn and Zodiark by artist Yoshitaka Amano .

A unique glossy white-inlaid box that features an illustration of Hydaelyn and Zodiark by artist . Expertly Crafted Paladin Figure – An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a paladin using Passage of Arms to shield allies from harm. Including the base, the figure's dimensions are approximately W 6.10" x D 8.46" x H 7.28" (W 15.5cm x D 21.5cm x H 18.5cm).

An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a paladin using Passage of Arms to shield allies from harm. Including the base, the figure's dimensions are approximately W 6.10" x D 8.46" x H 7.28" (W 15.5cm x D 21.5cm x H 18.5cm). Art Collection & Frame Set – A collection of ten B5-sized (approx. 7.2" x 10.1" / 18.2cm x 25.7cm) art prints featuring key visuals from throughout the history of Final Fantasy XIV, from version 1.0 through Endwalker. The set also includes a frame so you can showcase your favorite image.

– A collection of ten B5-sized (approx. 7.2" x 10.1" / 18.2cm x 25.7cm) art prints featuring key visuals from throughout the history of Final Fantasy XIV, from version 1.0 through Endwalker. The set also includes a frame so you can showcase your favorite image. Azem Pin – A pin created to mimic the appearance of Azem's crystal. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand at approximately 1" x 1.2" (2.5cm x 3.0cm).

A pin created to mimic the appearance of Azem's crystal. Designed to fit in the palm of your hand at approximately 1" x 1.2" (2.5cm x 3.0cm). Loporrit Mini Plush – A mini plush version of a Loporrit. The plush is approximately 6.5" tall (16.5cm).

Additionally, the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Digital Collector's Edition is now available for pre-order from participating retailers, and includes the following in-game bonus items: In-game Item: Arion Mount – A new mount designed to complement paladin, the signature job of Endwalker.

– A new mount designed to complement paladin, the signature job of Endwalker. In – game Item: Wind-up Porom Minion – Porom, one of the young twins who joins your party in Final Fantasy IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with.

– Porom, one of the young twins who joins your party in Final Fantasy IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with. In-game Item: Death Scythe: Reaper Weapon – The Death Scythe from Final Fantasy XI makes its appearance in Final Fantasy XIV as a reaper-exclusive weapon. Players who pre-order Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker from participating retailers will be eligible to receive the following pre-order bonuses: Early Access – Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. (PST) and will allow users the ability to play Endwalker before the official release.

– Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. (PST) and will allow users the ability to play Endwalker before the official release. In-game Item: Menphina Earring – A gorgeous earring with a design that draws inspiration from the moon. This useful earring features attributes that will vary according to the user's class/job and current level when equipped and grants a 30% increase in EXP up to level 80 when worn.

– A gorgeous earring with a design that draws inspiration from the moon. This useful earring features attributes that will vary according to the user's class/job and current level when equipped and grants a 30% increase in EXP up to level 80 when worn. In-game Item: Wind-up Palom Minion – Palom, one of the young twins who joins your party in Final Fantasy IV, arrives as a minion you can share new adventures with. Pre-order bonus codes will be delivered upon pre-ordering Endwalker and can be redeemed immediately. Thanks to the in-game items being delivered ahead of launch, anyone pre-ordering Endwalker will be able to use their Menphina Earring to catch up to level 80 before the expansion releases on November 23, 2021.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER Full Trailer (https://youtu.be/zTTtd6bnhFs)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER Reaper Reveal (https://youtu.be/pfqi_ow02rE)