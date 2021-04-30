Final Fantasy XIV Gets An Exclusive Butterfinger DLC Promotion

Square Enix and Butterfinger have come together for some interesting DLC content being added to Final Fantasy XIV. For a limited time, there's a brand new mount in the game you can get that looks just a little extra special as they have added Chocorpokkur. If you haven't guessed already by looking at the image below, it's a Korpokkur that is essentially a living Butterfinger. At least, that's the way we're taking it because just coloring it chocolate brown in a fantasy game seems like an average thing to do. You can find out how to get him below, along with info on a special charity stream the two will be throwing in June.