Final Fantasy XIV Will Release Patch 7.3 in Early August

Final Fantasy XIV has a new major update coming in two weeks, as the game will be getting new main scenario quests and more

Experience new main scenario quests, an alliance raid, dungeon, trial, and an Unreal challenge at level 100.

PvP gets a boost with Series 9, new ranked tiers, and a fresh Crystalline Conflict arena, Bayside Battleground.

Future 7.31 and 7.35 updates add Cosmic Exploration, Deep Dungeon: Pilgrim's Traverse, and new questlines.

Square Enix revealed new details about the next major update for Final Fantasy XIV, as Patch 7.3 will be released in the first week of August. The team held a special livestream featuring the game's director, Naoki Yoshida, as he details all of the new features coming in what will be called The Promise of Tomorrow. You can watch that full video here, as we have the finer dev notes below, with the patch set to be released on August 5, 2025.

Final Fantasy XIV – Patch 7.3: The Promise of Tomorrow

Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida showcased a fresh look at a number of updates to arrive with the Patch 7.3 series, including, new main scenario quests, the next chapter of the Echoes of Vana'diel alliance raid series, a brand-new Deep Dungeon, the first update to the gathering and crafting focused Cosmic Exploration, a new Crystalline Conflict player versus player map and much more. Patch 7.3 arrives with a number of new updates and additions:

New Main Scenario Quests

New Alliance Raid – Echoes of Vana'diel, Part 2: San d'Oria: The Second Walk

Echoes of Vana'diel, Part 2: San d'Oria: The Second Walk New Dungeon – The Meso Terminal

The Meso Terminal New Trial – Includes both Normal and Extreme modes

Includes both Normal and Extreme modes New Unreal Trial – The Wreath of Snakes (Unreal): Take on Seiryu, one of the Four Lords, at level 100

The Wreath of Snakes (Unreal): Take on Seiryu, one of the Four Lords, at level 100 New Treasure Dungeon – Vault Oneiron

Vault Oneiron Duty Support Additions – Support for the Cutter's Cry will be added

Support for the Cutter's Cry will be added PvP Updates – The start of PvP Series 9, existing action adjustments, new ranked tiers and the addition of a new Crystalline Conflict arena: the Bayside Battleground

The start of PvP Series 9, existing action adjustments, new ranked tiers and the addition of a new Crystalline Conflict arena: the Bayside Battleground Miscellaneous Updates – Chat bubbles, Pheonix Down changes, Group Pose updates and more

Further updates are also set to arrive with Patches 7.31 and 7.35, which include:

Cosmic Exploration: New Planet – Phaenna (Patch 7.31) – A new planet for intrepid crafters and gatherers to explore, as well as additional updates and changes

A new planet for intrepid crafters and gatherers to explore, as well as additional updates and changes Weapon Enhancements Quests (7.31) – Phantom Weapons

Phantom Weapons New Deep Dungeon (Patch 7.35) – Pilgrim's Traverse

Pilgrim's Traverse New Allied Society Quests (Patch 7.35) – Yok Huy

Yok Huy Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 7.35)

