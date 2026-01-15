Posted in: Awards Show, Conventions, Events, Games, GDC, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Developer's Choice Awards, GDC Festival of Gaming

Finalists Revealed For 26th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards

We have the full rundown of finalists from the 26th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards, which will take place during GDC Festival of Gaming

Article Summary Finalists for the 26th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards have been officially unveiled for March 2025.

Major categories include Game of the Year, Best Audio, Best Design, Innovation, and more.

Standout nominees include Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Ghost of Yōtei.

Winners will be revealed live at GDC, with both the GDCA and IGF ceremonies streamed free for all viewers.

Organizers for the GDC Festival of Gaming have confirmed the finalists for the 26th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards, taking place this March. As you might suspect from some of the other award show announcements that have popped up this month, the usual gang of nominees are here from 2025 without too many surprises in the mix. This year's GDCA ceremony will take place the night after the 28th annual Independent Games Festival (IGF) awards, held on Wednesday, March 11, with both being open to all passholders and streamed for free on the official GDC Twitch channel. We have the full list of finalists for you to check out below.

26th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards – Finalists

Best Audio

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Rift of the NecroDancer (Brace Yourself Games, Tic Toc Games / Klei Publishing)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Honorable Mentions: ARC Raiders (Embark Studios), Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), DOOM: The Dark Ages (id Software / Bethesda Softworks), Lumines Arise (Enhance / Monstars Inc.), To a T (uvula LLC / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Debut

BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends / Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Dispatch (Adhoc Studio)

Honorable Mentions: ARC Raiders (Embark Studios), Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia), Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry), The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy (Too Kyo Games, Media. Vision Inc. / Aniplex), The Roottrees are Dead (Evil Trout Inc.)

Best Design

BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends / Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Honorable Mentions: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver), The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

Innovation Award

BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends / Devolver Digital)

Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy / Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Honorable Mentions: CloverPit (Panik Arcade / Future Friends Games), Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia), REPO (Semiwork Studios), Sunderfolk (Secret Door / Dreamhaven), To a T (uvula LLC / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastián Valbuena / Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Honorable Mentions: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (DON'T NOD Montréal, DON'T NOD), South of Midnight (Compulsion Games / Xbox Game Studios), The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios), The Séance of Blake Manor (Spooky Doorway / Raw Fury)

Best Technology

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Honorable Mentions: ARC Raiders (Embark Studios), Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios / Electronic Arts), Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry), Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver), PEAK (Team PEAK / Aggro Crab, Landfall)

Best Visual Art

Absolum (Guard Crush Games, Dotemu, Supamonks / Dotemu)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Keeper (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)

Honorable Mentions: Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry), South of Midnight (Compulsion Games / Xbox Game Studios), Sword of the Sea (Giant Squid), The Midnight Walk (MoonHood / Fast Travel Games)

Social Impact

And Roger (TearyHand Studio / Kodansha)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia)

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastián Valbuena / Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Honorable Mentions: Herdling (Okomotive / Panic), Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (DON'T NOD Montréal, DON'T NOD ), PEAK (Team PEAK / Aggro Crab, Landfall), To a T (uvula LLC / Annapurna Interactive)

Game of the Year

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Honorable Mentions: Absolum (Guard Crush Games, Dotemu, Supamonks / Dotemu), BALL X PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends / Devolver Digital), Hades II (Supergiant Games)

