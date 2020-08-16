Finally, Master Roshi Is Coming To Dragon Ball FighterZ

Finally, Bandai Namco has announced one of the most requested characters for Dragon Ball FighterZ as Master Roshi joins the fight. Ever since the game debuted and we saw the Kama House as part of the in-game menu, we've been wondering where the hell Roshi was this entire time. because if you're going to have a fighting game, why not include one of the greatest fighters on planet Earth and the man who raised and trained Goku into becoming one of the saviors of our world? For two seasons we didn't see him, but finally, he is being added to the game as the third DLC character for Season Three as the Master of the Martial Arts will be thrown into the mix of what is already a deep roster of characters.

As far as what version of Roshi we're getting, it looks like we're getting more of the bulky brown pants versions we've seen in recent years as we've seen in the films Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan and Resurrection "F". The silliness of the character is still there, as you can see in the trailer below with him showing off some of his moves. The most impressive being the Evil Containment Wave which tosses your opponent into a jar. Unfortunately, that's all Bandai Namco revealed beyond the fact that he'll be released sometime in September 2020. There's also still two more DLC characters that have yet to be revealed this season, so there are more goodies to look forward to in the months to come. For now, kick back and enjoy watching Master Roshi go to work as we wait for him to drop into Dragon Ball FighterZ.