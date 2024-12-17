Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Surging Sparks

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in December 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pikachu-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks in December 2024.

Article Summary Discover value trends in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks set as of December 2024.

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare holds at $487.11 despite market speculation.

Latias ex Special Illustration Rare climbs, nearing $300, showing strong collectibility.

Gold Hyper Rare Pikachu ex sees a valuation surge, the highest in recent years.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, which came out in November 2024, are doing now in December 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 238/191: $487.11 Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 239/191: $242.74 Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $199.78 Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare 237/191: $160.72 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 240/191: $111.79 Lisia's Appeal Special Illustration Rare Trainer Support 246/191: $70.21 Alolan Exeggutor ex Special Illustration Rare 242/191: $63.07 Jasmine's Gaze Special Illustration Rare Trainer Support 245/191: $55.33 Latios Illustration Rare 203/191: $41.42 Durant ex Special Illustration Rare 236/191: $40.93 Pikachu ex Full Art 219/191: $39.04 Night Stretcher Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 251/191: $29.72 Archaludon ex Special Illustration Rare 241/191: $26.47 Alolan Exeggutor ex Gold Hyper Rare 248/191: $21.99 Ceruledge Illustration Rare 197/191: $17.98

While there were fears that Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare may become a $1,000+ card like the Evolving Skies Umbreon VMAX Alt Art, this highly coveted chase card did not see a huge jump in value since last month. It has increased just $20. We are seeing a bigger jump with Latias ex Special Illustration Rare reaching toward the $300 level, which puts it right up there as one of the most expensive cards of the current era while not even being the crown jewel of its set. Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare shot up in value, making it far and away the most expensive Gold Secret Rare in many, many years. Similarly, Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare doubled in value and Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare went up by $40. This set does indeed have potential to carry extreme value in the longterm, but I maintain that I don't believe we will see extended bloated value for all of these cards through the life of this set.

