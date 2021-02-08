Fire Emblem Heroes Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary

Nintendo recently added a new update to Fire Emblem Heroes, celebrating the game's fourth anniversary in style. The team released a ton of content recently into the game to help mark the occasion, giving newcomers a chance to experience everything it has to offer from the ground up, while also giving seasoned players some new awesome things to explore. You can read more about the festivities below as you can jump into the game on iOS and Android right now.

Beginning with the next version update on Feb. 4, you'll be able to customize your summoner avatar's name, appearance and greeting when you visit a friend's castle using the My Summoner menu! In addition, summoners will soon be able to join the battle against Thórr's advancing army in Mjölnir's Strike! Prepare your summoner for the big fight by learning formidable skills using the new Copy Skills power. Copy Skills allows you to choose skills that your ally Heroes have, copy them and equip them. Thórr's army won't know what hit them!

For those with an eye for Legendary Heroes, on Feb. 11 a new type of summoning event will be introduced – the Legendary Hero Remix. Some of the Legendary Heroes that previously appeared in Legendary Hero summoning events will begin appearing in Legendary Hero Remix summoning events instead. They may even be able to learn additional skills! With two 5-star focus Heroes available for each summoning stone color, it'll be easier to add a Legendary Hero, like Fjorm or Ike, to your barracks.

Finally, what better way to round out the Fire Emblem Heroes 4th Anniversary celebrations than with a 4-star Special Rate! Beginning Feb. 4 (wink), your 4-star Special Rate may allow you to summon a 4-Star Hero that automatically awakens to become a 5-star Hero! Some of the 5-star newly added Heroes that appeared in the game up until August 2018 can be summoned this way. Better yet, the 5-star Hero appearance rate that you've built up with summons won't be reduced through this method. May you be blessed with wonderful allies!