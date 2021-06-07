Fire Tonight Will Arrive On PC & Nintendo Switch This August

Publisher Way Down Deep and developer Reptoid Games revealed their narrative puzzle title Fire Tonight will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch this August. The game was revealed back in March as a journey of two friends trying to reconnect in the middle of a city-wide fire clear back in the early '90s, as you try to beat the flames and the obstacles in your way for love. Originally set for Q2 this year, we now know the game will be coming out on August 12th, 2021. You can watch the latest trailer down below as we now wait two more months to see the game.

Young hearts are set alight in Maya and Devin, a young couple who found love in the big city. Their lives together make this place feel more like a home as they reflect on memories of their relationship. Love burns hot, but there's a raging fire sweeping across town burning even hotter. Help Maya escape the flames, cross town, and find her way back to Devin in this trying time. Guide Maya through alleys and over rooftops while evading the inferno and police roadblocks. Solve light environmental puzzles to clear obstacles from Maya's path and stay out of the cops' line of sight to remain safe and under the radar until she can reach Devin's warm embrace.

The events of Fire Tonight take place in 1990, a time before cell phones that leaves Devin stuck in his apartment only able to worry for Maya's wellbeing. Help him pass the time and calm his nerves by reflecting on the couple's history. Relax for a moment, listening to Maya's mixtapes and perusing mementos from their relationship to discover more about their time together. Fire Tonight is inspired by Information Society's song of the same name. The game features an original electronic soundtrack from composer Lex Metcalfe to jam out to while helping the young couple find a way to reunite in a blazing neon-tinted city steeped in '90s aesthetics.