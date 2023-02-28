First-Person Action-Horror Game Beneath Announced There's a brand new horror game in the works from Camel 101, as the team takes you to new depths, literally, in Beneath.

Indie developer and publisher Camel 101 revealed their latest title as they are working on a first-person action-horror adventure game called Beneath. The name says it all as you'll be taken into the murky waters of the ocean to survive the terrors of the sea that are lurking around every surface, just waiting to consume you. Whether it be monsters of the deep, or just the water itself growing cold to put you down. The game doesn't have any kind of a release window yet, but you can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as we wait to find out more.

"Beneath is a heart-pounding first-person action-horror adventure that takes place in the mysterious depths of the ocean. You play as veteran deep-sea diver Noah Quinn who must escape a treacherous underwater world filled with terrors beyond imagining. Armed with weapons and wits, Noah Quinn knows he will have to face the horror if he has any chance of escape. And some nightmares are beyond bullets. Quinn's mental state is on the brink of collapse, and he must avoid succumbing to madness if he ever hopes to reach the surface again."

Resource management : Make every shot count! While there are a variety of weapons to pick from, ammo is scarce and must be scavenged.

: Make every shot count! While there are a variety of weapons to pick from, ammo is scarce and must be scavenged. Sanity: Beware of your sanity as you face monstrous horrors beyond comprehension.

Beware of your sanity as you face monstrous horrors beyond comprehension. Tactical combat : Survival requires you to play smart, and firepower isn't always the solution.

: Survival requires you to play smart, and firepower isn't always the solution. Uncover secrets : Unearth the secrets of the deep by gathering information from your surroundings.

: Unearth the secrets of the deep by gathering information from your surroundings. Confront unspeakable creatures : vulnerable to unstoppable, face off against a variety of enemies with your cunning and weapons.

: vulnerable to unstoppable, face off against a variety of enemies with your cunning and weapons. Dynamic combat system: Adaptive enemy AI, destructible environment, and customizable weapons.

Adaptive enemy AI, destructible environment, and customizable weapons. Deep-sea diving suit: Thanks to your suit, you'll be able to explore both the ocean floor and the underwater stations of the deep sea.