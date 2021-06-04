First Two No More Heroes Games Coming To PC Next Week

XSEED Games announced this morning that the first two No More Heroes games will be released on PC next week. Developed by Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. and Marvelous Inc., both of the SUDA51 titles helmed by the otaku protagonist Travis Touchdown have been updated and for PC with support for HD resolutions. Which includes a smoothed 60FPS gameplay texture and additional features like Steam Cloud support. Both games will be sold for $20 at launch, with XSEED Games offering up a 10% discount during the launch week that will run through June 15th.

No More Heroes

In No More Heroes, Travis Touchdown starts off as the #11 ranked assassin in the United Assassins Association (UAA). With his trusty beam katana, he must face off against the world's top 10 assassins. He rides the streets of Santa Destroy on his signature motorbike, the Schpeltiger, and packs an arsenal of pro wrestling moves honed from years of watching wrestlers power bomb and body slam each other. It's a long way to the top, but the all-American otaku won't stop until he's the #1 assassin in the world, baby!

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle takes place three years after Travis achieves his goal of becoming the #1 assassin in the UAA. He takes it a little too easy, however, and finds himself falling all the way down the ranks to #51. Adding to his problems is Skelter Helter, another assassin who has sworn revenge on Travis for the death of his brother. With his trusty beam katanas in-hand for twice the hacking and slashing and teamed up with his allies Shinobu and Henry Cooldown, Travis is on a mission to reclaim his #1 position and fend off new challengers. Always an otaku at heart, there's also plenty of time for retro 8-bit minigames to earn some cash!