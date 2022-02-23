Flavourworks Debuts New Touch Experience Game "Hush"

Flavourworks has released a new trailer announcing a brand new touch experience game they have on the way simply called Hush. The studio was responsible for the game Erica that was released last year, which received some awesome praise for the cinematography and storytelling that was presented in the mystery title. One of the highlights was the way they used choices, camera interactions, and movement throughout the game to tell a specific story that felt immersive. They're bringing that same feeling to Hush, which will be released in chapters, the first one being called "Crane".

As of when we're writing this, the game is only going to be available on one platform as they've chosen to work with the Samsung Galaxy. You can sign up to pre-order it at the link above as you'll be able to play the game on Samsung Galaxy S10 and select Samsung foldable devices. You can check out more about it below.

Welcome to San Rosa. Underneath its picturesque skyline, a cesspit of vice and corruption plagues the night. Join Bambi, a morally ambiguous henchman, as you guide him through a night of crime and survival – where every decision rests upon your touch. Ground-Breaking Live-Action Technology: Immerse yourself fully within the city of San Rosa with this fast-paced cinematic experience, merging the world of film and game like never before.

Tactile Immersion: Flavourworks' groundbreaking Touch Video technology allows you to become an extension of the story. Reach in and interact seamlessly with the world around you.

An Interactive Story with Multiple Parts: Change the course of the story as you decide between various branching pathways, influencing the environment around you and determining Bambi's fate.

A Cinematic Score: Feel the world change around you as you surround yourself with a tense and mysterious soundtrack by award-winning composer, Austin Wintory.