Flynn: Son Of Crimson Announces Official Release Date
Humble Games revealed this week that they now have an official release date for Flynn: Son Of Crimson on PC and Nintendo Switch. The Studio Thunderhorse developed game is now currently set to be released on September 15th, as you'll have a chance to play through the handcrafted 2D action platformer in about a month. The game will take you on a unique journey of discovery and redemption that will bring back some of those old-school vibes of the SNES/PS1 era of gaming. You can read more about it and check out the latest trailer below!
Flynn: Son Of Crimson is a handcrafted 2D action platformer that will take you on a journey of discovery and redemption. Join Flynn in his beloved home of Rosantica – a beautiful island that was once ravaged by war and the oppressive presence of the now banished Scourge. The Scourge's foreboding presence is seeping back into Rosantica, threatening the peace and freedom of the land. Accompanied by his mythical protector, whose Guardian Spirits have been stolen and must be reclaimed, Flynn will be tried and tested by the mighty Scourge and its powerful overlord. Will Flynn and his Crimson lineage be enough to put a final stop to the Scourge's terror?
Explore a beautiful hand-crafted world across unique regions each filled with ancient mysteries to be discovered. Enter the sinister world of The Scourge to take on Zealock, Lord of the Scourge, and his mysterious dagger wielding warrior, Rozia; stopping them from taking over Rosantica at all costs. Summon your mythical companion and protector, Dex, in times of need; requesting her help in crushing tough walls and slashing/biting her way through hordes of enemies. Master the art of the Crimson energy that has been passed down from Flynn's ancestors.
- The Crimson Blade, a staple in Flynn's arsenal, is the first weapon of Crimson energy gifted to Flynn by the Goddess Sorrell during a great time of need. Unlock piercing dashes and uppercuts to destroy those nasty foes.
- The Crimson Axe demands precise timing and enemy prediction, trading the quick cuts of the crimson blade for a weighty windup. Use the axe to crush your enemy's shields, and smash brittle walls to access new areas with brute force.
- The Crimson Claws are a swift and energetic set of weapons used to stagger enemies with high attack speed and air superiority. Unleash your inner wildcat with unique wall jumping and spiral drill attacks to tear into enemies at a rapid pace.
- Elemental Magic in the form of fire, ice, and lightning will be unlocked through a natural mutation with the flora of Rosantica.