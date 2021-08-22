Flynn: Son Of Crimson Announces Official Release Date

Humble Games revealed this week that they now have an official release date for Flynn: Son Of Crimson on PC and Nintendo Switch. The Studio Thunderhorse developed game is now currently set to be released on September 15th, as you'll have a chance to play through the handcrafted 2D action platformer in about a month. The game will take you on a unique journey of discovery and redemption that will bring back some of those old-school vibes of the SNES/PS1 era of gaming. You can read more about it and check out the latest trailer below!

Flynn: Son Of Crimson is a handcrafted 2D action platformer that will take you on a journey of discovery and redemption. Join Flynn in his beloved home of Rosantica – a beautiful island that was once ravaged by war and the oppressive presence of the now banished Scourge. The Scourge's foreboding presence is seeping back into Rosantica, threatening the peace and freedom of the land. Accompanied by his mythical protector, whose Guardian Spirits have been stolen and must be reclaimed, Flynn will be tried and tested by the mighty Scourge and its powerful overlord. Will Flynn and his Crimson lineage be enough to put a final stop to the Scourge's terror?

Explore a beautiful hand-crafted world across unique regions each filled with ancient mysteries to be discovered. Enter the sinister world of The Scourge to take on Zealock, Lord of the Scourge, and his mysterious dagger wielding warrior, Rozia; stopping them from taking over Rosantica at all costs. Summon your mythical companion and protector, Dex, in times of need; requesting her help in crushing tough walls and slashing/biting her way through hordes of enemies. Master the art of the Crimson energy that has been passed down from Flynn's ancestors.