Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Plarium, Raid: Shadow Legends | Tagged: Xena: warrior princess

Xena: Warrior Princess Comes To Raid: Shadow Legends

Time to scream at the top of your lungs and ride your horse into battle, as Xena: Warrior Princess arrives in Raid: Shadow Legends.

Article Summary Xena: Warrior Princess joins Raid: Shadow Legends through a Plarium and NBC Universal partnership.

Obtain Xena via the new Champion Pass feature, available from now until February 4, 2024.

Raid: Shadow Legends Champion Pass offers daily quests with exclusive rewards and versions.

Xena can be summoned using Ancient, Primal, and Sacred Shards during limited-time events.

Plarium has partnered with NBC Universal to bring their iconic mythology character, Xena: Warrior Princess, to Raid: Shadow Legends. Starting now and running all the way until February 4, 2024, you can obtain the famed fictional TV warrior via the new Champion Pass feature. As you can see from the artwork below, this is the exact character played by Lucy Lawless in the late '90s, complete with her leather armor, mighty sword, and powerful chakram. We have more info and a quote from he company about the collaboration below as you can snag the warrior right now!

"We are thrilled to debut our new Champion Pass feature with the Xena Legendary Champion," said Ronen Gross, VP of business development at Plarium. "One of the biggest drivers of RAID's long-term success is our comprehensive cast of unique Champions, and we are delighted to introduce this new feature that centers on this aspect of our game. As fans of her character might expect, the Xena Champion is heavily inspired by her appearance in the show, and her skills focus on ignoring enemy defenses and dealing massive damage."

"Raid: Shadow Legends – Champion Pass allows players to complete Daily Quests and earn exclusive Champion-specific rewards that change over time. Xena: Warrior Princess is the debut installment of Champion Pass, which includes the Basic version available to all players for free, and the paid Elite version with an additional layer of higher-tier in-game rewards. The new Legendary Champion is available as the final reward of the Elite Champion Pass, which also includes other Xena: Warrior Princess in-game items and rewards that players can use to upgrade their Champion once she joins the players' collection. The Elite Champion Pass must be purchased on or before January 5, 2024, after which players can only summon Xena from Ancient, Primal, and Sacred Shards during time-limited events until February 4, 2024."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!