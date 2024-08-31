Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Foamstars

Foamstars Will Become Free-To-Play In Early October

Square Enix has decided to make Foamstars a free game, as players will be able to doanload the base title starting in October

Article Summary Foamstars by Square Enix will become a free-to-play title on October 3, 2024.

Existing players receive a "Legacy Gift" with exclusive skins and items.

New season 'Golden Beats' introduces Foamstar Bublo and Ranked Party mode.

Golden Beats Season Pass offers exclusive skins and bonus rewards for $5.99.

Big news from Square Enix on Foamstars during PAX West 2024, as Foamstars will become a free-to-play title in about a month. The title has been a PlayStation exclusive since launch, with regular updates and seasons for dedicated players who jumped into the game from the get-go. But it looks like a year was good enough for them to be a paid title as they're moving forward with the ability for anyone to download and play the base game for free for both PS5 and PS4 players starting on October 3, 2024. The team also revealed details about a new season coming to the game called Golden Beats, which we have more info about below, as well as the trailer above!

Foamstars Goes Free

Players with or without a PlayStation Plus subscription can soon jump straight into the game to get into the sudsy fun for absolutely no entry charge. Players who downloaded Foamstars before the free-to-play transition can continue their soapy adventure with no disturbances to their playtime, but they will receive a free "Legacy Gift" to enhance their experience, which includes 12 exclusive color-variant Bubble Beastie skins, one exclusive Slideboard design, and one title: "Legacy." More details on how to obtain the Legacy Gift to come soon.

Golden Beats

In Golden Beats, players can look forward to the debut of new Foamstar, Bublo, and two new seasonal events, including Ranked Party, where players compete to climb the ladder of one of the seven ranked modes with teams or solo and Extreme Party, which features multiple events, all with special rules! With a Golden Beats Season Pass, players will receive Bublo, as well as the Ramzey foam gun skin, and the Coiff Guy character skin for free. Players can also obtain XP by completing battles, missions, and Weekly Challenges to advance through the season tiers and earn various rewards, such as additional skins and items. Players who purchase a Premium Season Pass, which is available for $5.99, will unlock even more rewards as all rewards up to each player's current tier will be unlocked immediately.

