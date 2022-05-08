Focus Entertainment Takes Over Publishing Duties For Blacktail

Focus Entertainment revealed they've reached a deal with Poland-based studio The Parasight to publish their upcoming game Blacktail. We originally covered the game back when it was revealed in June 2021, but at the time they had plans to release it last year on PC and consoles. At some point, it appears those plans hit a snag since it's still technically in development, but it appears they may be on their way to making it happen shortly now that Focus is behind them. We got a couple of quotes from the announcement for you here as we now patiently wait for a new release window to be announced.

"Bringing worlds and stories to life, offering the possibility of shaping them and altering their outcomes: it is this blend of strong narrative direction and player freedom that immediately convinced us to work with The Parasight team," explains Yves Le Yaouanq, Chief Content Officer of Focus Entertainment. "Sad tale or tragic fable, it is the player's actions, through their moral choices, that will determine the fate of the protagonist. They will shape how she evolves in the world: healer or hunter, loving sister or avenger. The Parasight team accompanies players to the edge of Blacktail, where they will live an adventure that swings between eerie and wondrous, exciting and thrilling: an experience that resonates perfectly with our ambitions at Focus."

"Making creative use of ageless narratives such as legends or fairy-tales and forging them into fantastic realms to tell unique, original stories is our studio's foundation," says Bartosz Kaproń, The Parasight CEO & Creative Director. "We recognize video games as a full-fledged medium, capable of delivering memorable adventures, crowned with timeless messages. From the outset, Blacktail mirrors that ambitious approach. I firmly believe our top-rated development talents, now combined with the international publishing prowess of Focus Entertainment, will broaden The Parasight's vision for pushing the envelope of interactive storytelling."