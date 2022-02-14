Focus Home Interactive Announces The Acquisition Of Leikir Studio

Focus Home Interactive dropped some acquisition news this morning as they have officially taken over game developer Leikir Studio. The Paris-based studio becomes the fifth to be integrated into the Focus Home collective, alongside other prominent studios Deck13, Dotemu, Douze-Dixièmes, and Streum On. The company itself isn't that huge as it is simply made up of twenty creators in various fields. While the company didn't get into the finer details of the deal, it's pretty much assumed like the previous deals, the studio will continue operating as it has been, just now with a parent company. The acquisition now gives Focus Home a few new art directions to mess around with, specifically in stylized 3D, pixel-art, and 2D designs.

At the time of us reporting this, Leikir is currently working on Metal Slug Tactics, which will be released sometime in 2022, which is based on the SNK franchise. Once the acquisition is complete, Dotemu will be responsible for publishing that game moving forward while they finish developing it. Here's a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

"We are happy to join the Focus Group because it is an important step for the growth of our studio. This acquisition validates our multi-production strategy and will allow us to reach new qualitative and creative heights. This is a great recognition for the work accomplished by our teams over the past several years" declares Aurélien Loos, President and founder of Leikir Studio. "Following Deck13, StreumOn, Dotemu and Douze-Dixièmes, it is with great pleasure that we welcome a fifth studio to the Focus Group," says Christophe Nobileau, President of Focus Home Interactive. "We are constantly looking for new talents capable of growing and supporting the ambitions of our Group, and Leikir Studio, headed by Aurélien Loos, is a choice acquisition to achieve this objective."