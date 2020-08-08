Focus Home Interactive Reveals Hood: Outlaws & Legends

This morning, Focus Home Interactive and Sumo Newcastle revealed their latest game for 2021 as we're getting Hood: Outlaws & Legends. The game is based around the lore of Robin Hood with their own grittier take on the story, and the added notion that Robin and his band of "merry men" were not the only group of thieves terrorizing King John. It's an interesting perspective that appears to keep you on your toes at all times as you pick between members of a party who can do various tasks in a PvPvE environment. You can check out the trailer and screenshots here, along with quotes from the studios about the game, which will drop sometime next year for PC, as well as all four of the Sony and Xbox consoles.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends will drop sometime in 2021, courtesy of Focus Home Interactive.
"It is always an exciting moment when you finally get to reveal the game you have been working on behind closed doors for so long," said Owen O'Brien, Studio Director at Sumo Newcastle. "With  Hood: Outlaws & Legends, our aim was to create a dark and brutal reimagining of the Robin Hood legend, pitting myth and superstition against man-made power and corruption. The team here in Newcastle are all passionate gamers, and over the past 16 months we believe we have created a new and fresh twist on the PvPvE genre."

"From the first moment, we've been thrilled by the unique dark universe created by Sumo Newcastle. Hood's lore, setting, and gritty re-imagining of these legendary outlaws bring something truly unique to the multiplayer heist genre. We can't wait to show more about the game in the coming months and unveil all the exciting ingredients that make it a blast to play with your online gang," said John Bert, COO of Focus Home Interactive.

