Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Football Manager 2024, Sports Interactive

Football Manager 2024 Will Launch This November

For those of you who want to run a proper football/soccer team, Sports Interactive and SEGA are releasing Football Manager 2024 this Fall.

SEGA and Sports Interactive revealed the latest incarnation of the Football Manager series as Football Manager 2024 is coming out in November. The game is getting several improvements to the gameplay and mechanics, as well as some new additions that will spice up the way you choose a team and manage them. What's more, this latest incarnation will be going across multiple versions all at the same time, so those playing on console, mobile, and now Netflix will all be getting the same updates simultaneously. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer, as the game will drop on November 6, 2023.

"The brand-new ability to transfer careers from Football Manager 2023, FM23 Console, and FM23 Touch is just one of this year's headline developments. Many are influenced by the ever-evolving world of football as well as expert insight from new and existing partnerships within the professional game. Also joining the FM line-up this year is Netflix, the exclusive home of Football Manager 2024 Mobile. Whether they're an established Football Manager fan or a first-time player, Netflix members around the world will now have access to FM in the same app as their favorite films and TV shows. More detail on the move to Netflix is available on the Football Manager website."

"Football Manager 2024 Console is being readied to return for the new season on both Xbox and, following an incredible debut campaign, PlayStation 5. FM24 Console (Xbox), as well as FM24 (PC/Mac), will also both be available once again via Xbox Game Pass. As detailed in our roadmap, the new additions for FM24 Console will be revealed during the week commencing October 23rd. Football Manager 2024 Touch is also preparing to return to Nintendo Switch from November 6th. Further platform information for FM24 Touch will follow in the coming weeks with details on features due to be published in early November."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!