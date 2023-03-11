For Honor Reveals Year 7 Season 1 Launching Next Week Ubisoft has new details on what's to come in For Honor for Year 7 Season 1, as it will officially launch on March 16th.

Ubisoft revealed details this week for the upcoming launch of Year 7 Season 1 in For Honor, which will come with a ton of new content. Year 77 is on-par to have the most amount of content released for the game, more than any year before it. This will include four seasons with two new heroes, four new hero skins, four new Battle Passes for tiers of content, several new calendar events, throwback events, some new testing grounds, and three new Hero Fests per Title Update to join. Plus, more content that the team will reveal as the year goes on. We got the details of what to expect for Season 1, which will officially launch on March 16th, 2023.

"In For Honor Year 7 Season 1, the relics uncovered in the past year amassed a following of Fanatics. Following accusations of heresy, an Inquisition is formed to purge all Fanatics from Heathmoor. The Pirate Yinchen, once an Inquisitor, realizes that neither side are blameless. To stop the bloodshed, she begins a quest to destroy the relics in Season 1 Heresy. Take part in Heathmoor's war of faith with the Inquisitor Yinchen Hero Skin, available at season launch for 25,000 Steel or in a bundle with 7-Day Champion Status and three scavenger crates for $11.99."

"In addition, players can jump into the launch event, Heresy of the Relics, until April 6 with new lootable weapons, a free event pass, and more. Players must capture zones to gain points and put the other team in breaking but with a twist: each Capture point results in a buff applied to each team member. Year 7 Season 1's Battle Pass will be available at launch with 100 tiers of different rewards reflecting the season's theme. Players can grab the traditional Battle Pass for $9.99, or the Battle Bundle is available for $24.99, which includes the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks 25 tiers."