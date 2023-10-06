Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Curve Games, For The King II, IronOak Games

For The King II Announces November Release Date

After a lengthy development period, Curve Games finally revealed that For The King II will be getting released this November.

Indie game developer IronOak Games and publisher Curve Games have revealed the official release date of their upcoming sequel, For The King II. It's been a minute since we've heard anything from the title, but the news came down yesterday, along with a new trailer and some fresh artwork, that the game will be released on November 2, 2023. You can check out the trailer down below along with new info on the game, as we now wait the next four weeks for it to arrive.

"Once beloved by her people, Queen Rosomon has turned against her subjects, casting them into servitude in the darkness of Fahrul's mines whilst building alliances with sinister and malevolent forces. Gather your party in a four-player co-op or adventure alone through Fahrul as you risk everything to fight the tyrannical queen and bring an end to her oppressive reign. From the creators of For The King, the much-loved RPG that blends roguelite and tabletop gameplay, comes a new chapter in Fahrul's history, designed on an updated engine bringing innovation and gameplay refinement for returning heroes and new adventurers alike."

"For The King II is easy for anyone to pick up and play but takes skill, patience, and strategic excellence to master whilst remaining infinitely replayable with a procedurally generated map that ensures no two playthroughs will ever be the same. Unique yet familiar dice roll-inspired movement, encounter, and combat mechanics add even more spontaneity and variety as your fortunes rise and fall on the roll of the dice. The game provides a complete campaign with over 30 hours of gameplay, split into five separate adventures, each narratively linked. The journey is long, and the path is treacherous, but fear not if your party fails, you will start stronger and wiser on your next playthrough with better-starting items to draft into your loadout."

