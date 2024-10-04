Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 4J Studios, Reforj

Former Minecraft Devs Announce New Game Called Reforj

4J Studuos has a new game in the works as Reforj brings about a brand new open-world crafting sandbox title from former Minecraft devs.

Article Summary 4J Studios unveils Reforj, an open-world crafting game by ex-Minecraft devs.

Reforj offers multiplayer survival with wingsuit exploration and creative building.

No release date yet, but PC, Xbox, and PlayStation versions are underway.

Explore voxel worlds and shape blocks with intuitive tools in Reforj.

Indie game developer and publisher 4J Studios have revealed a new game created by a team of former Minecraft devs, which they're calling Reforj. More specifically, this is the team that worked to bring the game to consoles, which was a great undertaking unto itself. This new title is an open-world multiplayer survival sandbox game that they're currently developing for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. As part of the promotion of the game, the team released a pair of trailers, which we have for you here. One of them is a simple intro to the game to give an idea of what it will look like, while the other gives a preview of the gameplay as they show players how they will be able to drift across expansive lands with the use of a wingsuit, as well as building detailed structures with the unique elements found all over the place.

No official release date has been set yet, but we're guessing something will be playable by 2025. For now, enjoy the two trailers as we wait for the team to provide more info on what else the game has to offer and when we'll see it.

Reforj

Reclaim the future. Rewrite the past. Reforj the world. 4J Studios, the team that brought Minecraft to consoles and created some of its most memorable minigames and content packs, invites you to step into the world of Reforj. Explore, Build, and Survive in this open-world sandbox. Journey to exotic new worlds, establish settlements in hostile conditions and unlock the secrets of a lost civilization that spans multiple worlds.

Explore procedurally-generated voxel worlds filled with exotic creatures and strange new elements.

procedurally-generated voxel worlds filled with exotic creatures and strange new elements. Sculpt and transform blocks into different shapes using intuitive tools for unprecedented creative freedom.

and transform blocks into different shapes using intuitive tools for unprecedented creative freedom. Challenge yourself against hostile creatures and unforgiving environments, or build without limits in creative mode.

