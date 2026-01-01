Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3DClouds, Formula Legends

Formula Legends Adds Two Different DLC Content Packs

Formula Legends was given two more DLC packs before the end of 2025, as well as a free update and a look at the 2026 content roadmap

Article Summary Formula Legends gets two new DLCs: Early 2010s Season Pack and Turbo Power Pack, adding fresh cars and eras.

Early 2010s Season Pack introduces new chassis, Story Mode challenges, and era-themed scenarios to the game.

Turbo Power Pack brings iconic vintage cars—the Goodjob Mid 90 and Fyrrex Early 70—into the racing action.

Free update adds manual shift, very easy difficulty, proximity indicators, race countdown, and 8K support.

Indie game developer and publisher 3DClouds released two separate DLC packs for Formula Legends last month, offering new content options for players who want them. The two DLC packs are the Early 2010s Season Pack and the Turbo Power Pack, each with its own take on the sport as it adds different cars and content to the title. The game also got a free update and a look at the 2026 Content Roadmap to close out the year, as we have an idea of what's coming to the racing title. We have the details for everything for you here.

Formula Legends – Early 2010s Season Pack

Lead your team with the new early-2010s generic chassis, representing the era's core design philosophy across the grid. Then take on the challenge of the Early '10 (Flower) — a bold car featuring a distinctive asymmetrical front-end concept and experimental aerodynamic ideas inspired by the period's most daring engineering. This era also marks the arrival of turbo-hybrid power units, a breakthrough that reshaped performance and dramatically reordered the competitive field. With its complete Story Mode integration, you'll experience the narrative shifts, strategic upheavals, and rising rivalries that defined this pivotal decade.

Two New Cars Generic early-2010s chassis Early '10 (Flower) with its radical asymmetric aero concept

A fully integrated Early 2010s Season in Story Mode

Era-inspired liveries and visual elements

New challenges and scenarios reflecting key moments of the decade

Expanded season variety to enrich your Formula Legends journey

Turbo Power Pack

Step into the cockpit of the Goodjob Mid 90, a sleek and daring classic built for precision and speed, and the Fyrrex Early 70, a vintage powerhouse made for pure track domination. Feel the roar of the engines, master every challenging curve, and experience the thrill that defined a generation of racing. With these legendary machines, the past comes alive—and the race is yours to win!

Free Content Update

Accompanying this premium DLC is a free content update for Formula Legends which improves the core experience for all players, if they purchased any DLC or not. These improvements are as follows:

NEW Optional Manual Shift – players now can have more control, better performance and increased immersion during racing by selecting the manual shift option

– players now can have more control, better performance and increased immersion during racing by selecting the manual shift option NEW Very Easy Difficulty – new race difficulty covers a wider range of ability which helps players of all ages have fun

– new race difficulty covers a wider range of ability which helps players of all ages have fun NEW Proximity Indicators – know exactly where your competitors are when racing close

– know exactly where your competitors are when racing close NEW End-of-Race Countdown Timer – see how long is left to complete a race once the winner has completed required laps

– see how long is left to complete a race once the winner has completed required laps NEW 8K Screen Support – by fan request, 3DClouds has added more varied resolution options to cover off a wider range of displays

