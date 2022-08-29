Fortnite Championship Series Invitational 2022 To Happen In November

Epic Games announced today that the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational 2022 will be taking place this November in Raleigh, North Carolina. The event will take place from November 11th-13th at the Raleigh Convention Center, as the event will have a lineup of invited Duos from around the world who will compete against each other in the standard Battle Royale for their share of the $1m prize pool. The company has yet to announce who will all be invited to the event, and it's particularly interesting that it's a Duos competition and there's no setup for single-player or four-player teams to battle it out.

To add to the curiosity of the event, the company is going directly through Ticketmaster to sell seats for the FNCS 2022, and they are encouraging people to register as a "Verified Fan" to get a better chance at seating, as we have a snippet fo their blog below talking about the event. A bit of an oddity going it, but most likely, we're guessing it's being done to prevent scalping and make sure Fortnite fans who want to attend get in at a fair price.

The FNCS Invitational will take place in the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, on November 12 and 13, and the best way to have an opportunity to secure a seat is to register as a Verified Fan on Ticketmaster*. Some Verified Fans will receive early access to purchase a limited amount of tickets, so register by August 31 at 10 PM ET! *Registering as a Verified Fan does not guarantee a ticket to the event, nor does registration guarantee being included in the early access sale. The health and safety of our players, attendees, and staff are the number one priority for holding any in-person event. If public health trends change, or regional laws or recommendations shift at any point this year, we may have to reschedule or change these plans.